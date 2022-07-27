Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Daughter Ariana Will Have You Doing a Double-Take in This Twinning Black Bikini Pic

Any Bravo fan, who watched The Real Housewives of Atlanta from the very beginning, knows how young Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, were when the show premiered in 2008. Now, the former reality star’s followers are getting a glimpse at how grown-up Ariana is in a new snapshot on Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram page.

The mother-daughter duo looks so much alike, it’s unbelievable to see them sit side-by-side in matching black bikinis. Ariana, now 20, looks like her mom’s doppelgänger from their caramel locks to the body language — there is no doubt that she has some of Zolciak-Biermann’s sass. The caption on the image also shows off the TV personality’s sense of humor. She wrote, “Me and my baby @arianabiermann on my birthday back in May!!! RED SOLO CUP LETSSSS HAVE A PARTY DONT BE TARDY(before you ask… I’m 5’8 and Ariana is 5’3).” So we at least know one way to tell the women apart — Ariana didn’t inherit her mom’s height.

The tight-knit family, which includes her husband Troy Biermann, and their kids, Brielle, 25, Ariana, 20, Kroy, 11, Kash, 9, and eight-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane, have called Atlanta home for years. They are considering moving to the West Coast as a group — yep, all eight of them. “I love Arizona a lot,” she explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t want to raise my kids in Los Angeles, even though I’m there a lot… so [Arizona] would be kind of a place that would work. And I love Vegas. I don’t know, I can’t imagine being away from any of my children, so if one of them’s gonna leave, I’m probably going to follow.”

Perhaps their big move to another state will give them another chance at reality fame — Bravo fans know the Biermanns are anything but boring and their Don’t Be Tardy show is begging to be rebooted.

