Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly Getting Closer to Boyfriend John Miller Amid Ben Affleck’s Blended Family Honeymoon With J.Lo

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying a paparazzi-filled family-moon in Paris, Jennifer Garner is reportedly taking the opportunity to spend more time with her boyfriend, John Miller. The couple, who loves to stay as far off the radar as possible, might be taking their relationship up a notch while fans are so focused on Garner’s ex-husband.

The duo is continuing their “very private” strategy by making sure that their dates don’t involve Hollywood hotspots, according to an Us Weekly source. “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” they revealed. By staying out of sight, it has allowed Garner and Miller to grow “quite close” and they are so stealth that they’ve managed to jet off on vacations in New York City and Italy without the public even knowing. When they can’t make that happen, the couple often enjoys a sleepover at their homes in LA “when the timing is right.”

Jennifer Garner was all grins this weekend as she biked along some awesome lakeside views. https://t.co/9ujj1ZdzFD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 18, 2022

It’s a very marked difference from how Lopez and Affleck choose to showcase their romance, but they seem to be navigating it much better the second time around. J.Lo is a master at publicity while it looks like her new husband tolerates it as best he can. On the other hand, Garner has spoken about the paparazzi’s stalking methods affecting her kids over the years. She recalled to The Hollywood Reporter how her oldest daughter Violet suffered from anxiety after numerous encounters and once told her, “We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want these cameras, they’re scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it’s hard to feel like a kid when you’re being chased.”

Even though her three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, are better equipped to handle the attention now that they are older, it seems that Garner is making distinct choices to still protect her family — and that includes Miller. By keeping their romance low-key, it invites fewer people into her personal life and lets her enjoy the relationship as she should — privately.

Before you go, click here to find out who fights to keep paparazzi away from their partners and kids