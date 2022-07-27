Brad Pitt Invests $40 Million in Carmel Estate That Sits Perilously Close to a Seaside Cliff

Brad Pitt’s post-divorce life from Angelina Jolie has involved fresh fashion choices, movie promotions, and a major home purchase in Carmel, California. The Oscar winner dropped $40 million on a 1918 historic estate known as the D.L. James House and designed by famed architect Charles Sumner Greene — it’s an on-brand purchase for Pitt, who has a love of architecture and the arts.

The most notable aspect to the approximately 3,000-square-foot home is how close it sits to the edge of the cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The architectural marvel has been described as “built up the outer walls so that they appear to be growing out of the cliffs,” per The Gamble House website, which preserves the legacy of Greene and his former firm. It looks like a castle with its extensive stonework and elaborate archways stretching out over 2.5 acres. (See more photos at Dirt.)

Brad Pitt’s new Carmel, California home.

The estate has plenty of room for his six kids, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to visit, but it’s unclear where his relationship stands with all of them. A source told People that it’s the younger kids who maintain ties with him, noting, “Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them.”

Brad Pitt’s new Carmel, California estate. James Schnobrich.

In addition to his love for “architecture” and “creativity,” the source also noted that Pitt takes pride in Château Miraval, which produces award-winning rosé in Correns, France. The property and business have been the subject of a legal fight between him and Jolie, who sold her interest to a Russian oligarch in 2021 (and yes, it’s also where the couple got married in 2014). While Pitt continues to live “his best life under the circumstances,” he can now kick back and relax in his very expensive cliffside castle by the sea.

