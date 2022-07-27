Julia Roberts Has Been Wearing These Casual Sneakers For Years & They’re More Affordable Than You’d Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always on the lookout for a great pair of sneakers. A set of shoes that’s versatile, stylish, and practical always does the trick for us. While some stars are showing off their designer duds, there are other celebs who’ve been rocking tried and true sneakers for decades. Julia Roberts made Vans the must-have sneaker back in 1999 with the romantic comedy Notting Hill. Not only can you get the sneakers she wore on the film’s set, you can buy more styles from Vans on Amazon and Nordstrom for under $70.

Let’s take a nostalgia-laden trip back in time: 1999’s Notting Hill was arguably one of the biggest movies of that year — and more than 20 years later, it still holds a special place on our hearts. Starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Notting Hill totally swept us off our feet, and had us vying for a pair of sneakers Roberts’ wore on set. Fast forward to today and we’re just a shopper, standing in front of a deal on these shoes, telling ourselves it’s about time we add them to our closet.

Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts on the set of ‘Notting Hill’ (1999) Courtesy Everett Collection.

Roberts’ wore the classic Vans’ Old Skool Platform Sneaker back in 1999 and has been spotted wearing the shoe to this day. If that’s not a testament to Vans’ longtime appeal, we don’t know what is. Check out the shoe below and more affordable styles from Vans.

Image: Vans via Amazon Vans via Amazon.

Here it is: the Notting Hill sneaker. This is the shoe Roberts wore during production of the 1999 film, and it’s still just as sought-after today. Right now, you can buy this shoe on Amazon starting at just $59.90 depending on your size. But don’t worry, this classic black-and-white shoe’s price won’t exceed $70 when you buy it today.

Image: Vans via Nordstrom Vans via Nordstrom.

Vans sneakers are well-known for their comfort and versatility, and this style is no exception. Vans’ U Era Low-Top Sneaker gives you complete comfort and style — this shoe will compliment any casual outfit. Even better? They’re only $40.

Image: Vans via Amazon Vans via Amazon.

The slip-on style is a must-have for women-on-the-go. And that’s where Vans’ Slip-On Trainers come in handy. This shoe comes in a range of styles on Amazon, but you’ll want to hurry and buy a pair before they’re gone.

Image: Vans via Nordstrom Vans via Nordstrom.

This canvas sneaker with precise stitching is definitely one of our favorite Vans selections. The U Old Skool Sneaker is totally classic, featuring a monochrome color scheme. This sneaker will add a nice pop to any casual look you put together. We also love that this shoe is less than $50 right now.

