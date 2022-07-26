Mike Pence Will Detail the ‘Severing’ of His Donald Trump Relationship in New Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like everyone in the former Donald Trump administration is coming out with a memoir in the next few months — first Jared Kushner, and now, Mike Pence. The former vice president’s book, So God Help Me, won’t be published until Nov. 15, 2022, but it’s certainly going to have a few moments that might draw his ex-boss’ ire.

While the press release swears it will offer the “most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration,” we all know that is not what Donald Trump will focus on. The statement also reveals that the memoir will discuss “Trump’s severing of their relationship on Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.” Since the former president is still shouting that the election was stolen, he’s likely going to devour every page written about him by Pence — and then claim he hasn’t read it (there’s a pattern here).

It's surprising that Donald Trump kept Jared Kushner's secret. https://t.co/NHLdtVHb92 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2022

The last time the two men had a serious discussion was after Jan. 6, when they obviously did not see eye to eye about the insurrection. “I know I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably,” Pence told Jesse Watters Primetime in January. He revealed that the last time they spoke was in the summer of 2021.

'So God Help Me' $35 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Robert Costa and Bob Woodward book, Peril, also chronicled the downfall of their working relationship and behind-the-scenes friendship when Donald Trump asked Pence to refuse to certify the election. “You can do this. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this,” they wrote, per CNN. It’s no secret that Donald Trump values loyalty above all else (including the law of the land), so whatever Pence decides to write about this time at the tail-end of the administration, the former president is going to rebel against — even though his former vice president did exactly what his job required of him.

Before you go, click here to see which presidential privileges Donald Trump lost after January 6.