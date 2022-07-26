Demi Moore Has No Patience for the Idea That Older Women ‘Shouldn’t Have Long Hair’

Demi Moore loves her long hair, thank you very much. The 59-year-old actress is here to get rid of the stereotypes that dictate how women should wear their hair after the age of 50 — she’s telling everyone to go long, go short, or go bald, it’s about what makes you feel confident.

She discussed the issue with People, noting the old patriarchal myth she’s heard before. “I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me,” Moore explained. “Like who says?’ That antiquated idea has only made her lean harder into her gorgeous long locks. “It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification,” she added.

Demi Moore launches a vintage swimwear collection that promotes body positivity for every woman at ANY stage in her life. https://t.co/2GWc3I97rR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 7, 2022

That’s not to say that the mom of three hasn’t experimented with hairstyles over the years. The media made a fuss when she shaved off her hair for her 1997 role in G.I. Jane, but she admits that she’d now be “hard-pressed” to do that all over again. “I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove,” Moore shared. “So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig.”

Moore’s earned the right to style her hair as she pleases because she wants to look confident for herself. There are no style rules anymore, march to the beat of your own drum and let that short — or long — hair fly.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.