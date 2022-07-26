William & Kate’s Reported Royal Rift With Beatrice & Eugenie Has Us Feeling Surprisingly #TeamCambridge

For the last few years, there’s been so much attention and scrutiny concerning the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. Now there’s a new royal family feud that’s seemingly been simmering for quite some time. Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not on the best terms with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and this time around, it has nothing to do with the Sussexes.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, who spoke with The Express, Eugenie and Beatrice aren’t exactly keen on William’s plans for the future of the monarchy, notably how the Duke of Cambridge and his father Prince Charles are excluding Eugenie and Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew from royal public life. “There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it’s to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William’s father Prince Charles,” Sean told the outlet.

“According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles. It stems from the deal organised by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.” Just as a refresher, in the aftermath of serious accusations of sexual assault and an eventual settlement, Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles and forced to retire from public royal engagements.

“Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy,” Sean added. “They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life. But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.”

Considering Prince Andrew’s deeply problematic and controversial past, one would think Eugenie and Beatrice would, objectively, understand William and Charles’ decision. Apparently, though, that’s not entirely the case. “According to that good source, it appears that William, Catherine, and Charles are on the naughty step with the princesses,” the royal insider shared. “Moving forward, that could be very tricky indeed because they have retained very close relations with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”

There’s no telling whether or not Harry and Meghan will even be pulled into this thorny situation. As it stands now, it looks like the latest, and surprising, feud out of the United Kingdom could have implications for the future of the monarchy.

