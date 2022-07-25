Jennifer Aniston’s Naturally Gorgeous New Beach Selfie Is Sun-Kissed Perfection With a Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question why brands like Aveeno or Smartwater might want Jennifer Aniston as their spokesperson: To look at her is to see the epitome of hydrated, well-cared-for skin. Aniston is widely regarded as the best representative of a certain kind of natural beauty, of looking refreshed from the inside out, and one of her secrets to that smooth, smooth skin was on full display in a recent Instagram photo that showed her enjoying a day at the beach. Aniston shared a selfie with the ocean behind her to Instagram, a rare candid pic without a specific message or intent to its caption, and you’ll notice (once you get past that glowing skin) that her skin protection has been fully activated. Wide-brimmed straw hat (complete with chin cord)? Check! UV-blocking, ever-so-slightly oversized sunglasses? Check.

Among Aniston’s many admirable habits, she’s always been an outspoken advocate for sun protection, telling Glamour UK in 2016 (per Us Weekly) that her biggest beauty regret from her youth was not wearing sunscreen until later in life.

“I always think, ‘Why didn’t someone make me wear sunscreen?'” she told the outlet. “It comes back to being young and thinking I was invincible — I thought that dewy, tanned skin would just stay beautiful, but you have to protect it. I understand it’s not easy, it’s hard to keep remembering and reapplying, but it’s so worth it.”

So, it’s safe to assume Aniston is wearing some SPF along with that stylish hat, must-have glasses, and (what appears to be) a perfect spaghetti-strap swimsuit. It’s not often that we get to see Aniston in her natural habitat (outside of the photoshoots and TV appearances that make up her other natural habitat), but this sun-kissed pic of her beachy waves and well-protected skin feels like a candid Jen moment if we’ve ever seen one. Shop her look below!

