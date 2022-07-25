Meghan & Harry’s California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.

Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last 14 months alone, according to The Sun. The outlet reports law enforcement was called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home on May 19, and again on May 31 in the hours leading up to Harry, Meghan, and their children’s departure for the United Kingdom to attend the Platinum Jubilee. Both instances were due to reports of an intruder on the property.

Prior to the events of this pas May, police officers have been called to Harry and Meghan’s home on four separate occasions since May 2021, according to The Sun, though one incident was due to an alarm on the property that was “mistakenly tripped.” Since taking a significant step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan’s struggles regarding security and their safety have been an ongoing chapter in their new life together.

As previously reported, Harry has been making headway in a case regarding security for his family when they visit the U.K., and protecting their privacy — and by extension that of their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, has been a major priority for the parents of two. If anything, this latest report suggests that Harry and Meghan still have obstacles to overcome in their balance as public figures and private citizens, and real concerns regarding their safety, and that of their young children.

