Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Long Legs in Alluring Nude Bedroom Photo

Heidi Klum is heating up the internet yet again in what might be her most sizzling photo this summer. She is leaving nothing to the imagination in an artistic black-and-white nude snapshot and sharing it on Instagram.

The 49-year-old supermodel wears absolutely nothing, not even a bedsheet, in the stunning image. Klum’s hair is playfully mussed up as she teases the camera with a mischievous look. Her left arm gently covers her chest as her right hand rests by her head. The main focus of the shot is her long, toned leg that hugs the canopy of the bed — Klum looks gorgeous in the photo. She captioned the shot, “Come back to bed Baby.” (Her husband Tom Kaulitz probably ran right back in the room.)

Klum has been happily taking her clothes off all summer, enjoying the freedom while on vacation with her husband. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the supermodel’s career over the years — she’s comfortable without clothes. Calling herself a “nudist” to Ocean Drive Magazine, via Sports Illustrated, in 2016, Klum revealed why she’s always had confidence in her body because she “grew up going to nude beaches with [her] parents.” She added, “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

At almost 50 years of age, Klum is likely not going to change her mind about sunbathing nude, so she’s going to enjoy every minute of her hot-girl summer.

