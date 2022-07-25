Harry & Meghan’s Seating Assignment at Platinum Jubilee Was Reportedly a Calculated Move by Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has come and gone, but we are still talking about the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. It seems that the seating assignments for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a hot topic of discussion, thanks to Tom Bower’s press tour for his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

The royal author recently appeared on GB News with Dan Wootton to claim that it was the Queen who made sure the Sussexes were in the middle of the pack because she was worried about them “diverting attention” from the day’s events. Bower even shared a story that the couple arrived intentionally late “so that they could make their own grand entrance.”

“As they’re walking down the aisle and they get to their seats nine and ten, they say ‘well everyone should move up so that we can be on the aisle itself.’ ‘No’ says the usher,” he continued. “‘No, you’re to sit [in] nine and ten.'”

“‘Who told you to tell me where to sit?'” Harry reportedly said, according to Bower.

“‘Your grandmother,’ says the usher.”

Remember, Bower’s sources are all anti-Meghan, so every story about the Sussexes has a slant — it’s not unbiased journalism. There’s also video evidence that does not corroborate his story. Yes, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their spouses had to stand to let their cousins in, but there doesn’t appear to be any lengthy or terse conversation between Harry and the usher — everyone is smiling. But Bower has a book to sell, and Meghan reportedly made sure her friends stayed far away from him while he was researching the book – and we don’t blame her one bit.

