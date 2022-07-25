Sharon Stone Celebrates Being ‘Gratefully Imperfect’ in a Joyful Topless Backyard Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s summertime and celebrities are feeling good and taking their clothes off. Sharon Stone is the latest star to ditch her bikini top and enjoy an afternoon sitting by the pool. The 64-year-old actress loved the candid photo so much, she shared it with her followers.

Wearing only green-and-black leopard bikini bottoms, Stone looked strong and fit as her striped beach towel gracefully covered her nipples. Her gold necklace dangled in her cleavage as she leaned her head back to laugh — Stone looked like she was having a great day, relaxing and nude sunbathing in her backyard. She captioned the image, “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.”

Stone is comfortable and confident with her body — and she’s happy to show off a little skin on her terms. However, she’s long talked about being misled during filming of the infamous Basic Instinct scene, where the camera lingered a little too long while she crossed and uncrossed her legs in the interrogation scene. She was promised by director Paul Verhoeven that her genitals would not be seen on-screen — but we all know what happened next. “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: ‘The other points of view are bulls**t,” she wrote in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. “It was me and my parts up there.”

The Oscar nominee has made peace with herself over not speaking up for herself at that moment and feels empowered now more than ever in her career. It’s why Stone is willing to share intimate photos of herself because she’s the one calling the shots.

