Adele Apologizes Again to Fans Who Think She Made a ‘Horrible Decision’ to Cancel Earlier Vegas Shows

It’s been a long wait for fans who had tickets to Adele’s original Las Vegas residency earlier this year, but the dates have finally been rescheduled and the singer is apologizing to them again. The news came on Monday that Adele is feeling confident and ready to showcase her talent on the big stage for a run beginning this fall at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace Hotel from Nov. 18, 2022, through March 25, 2023.

Adele shared on Instagram that she’s “ecstatic” about finally revealing the news and admitted that she was “heartbroken” about canceling her original set of shows only 24 hours before the premiere. A lot of the holdup was due to “figuring out logistics” for creating the performance she wants to give to her fans — which was the reason for the cancelation in the first place. That’s when the “Easy On Me” singer leaned into an apology while still firmly standing by her decision to delay the residency. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” she wrote in the caption.

She’s promising her fans “the best of me” performing in “an intimate space every week,” so expectations will likely be high, and the pressure will be on Adele to deliver. Some of her followers were frustrated at the last-minute decision to cancel the shows because they bought expensive plane tickets and nonrefundable hotel stays — or they had already traveled to Las Vegas expecting the residency to begin. It was a costly lesson for some fans, so it will be interesting to see who jumps back into line for their priority access to the tickets.

Adele’s artistic decision and her fear about the delay were something she openly discussed in an interview with BBC Radio 4 earlier this month. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” she explained. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

