Lori Loughlin Admits Feeling ‘Down and Broken’ During College Admission Scandal in Rare Public Appearance

Lori Loughlin has found a new calling in her life after her legal issues in the college admissions scandal forced her to complete 100 hours of community service. The 57-year-old actress has gone above and beyond her 100 court-required hours and has found a home volunteering for the Project Angel Food charity, which “prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day,” per their website.

The former Hallmark star revealed how the organization helped her during her darkest days. “It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are just so wonderful. They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me,” she admitted during KTLA’s “Lead with Love 3 telethon” on Saturday. That is the most Loughlin has spoken on the subject of the college admissions scandal after her release from jail in late 2020.

Loughlin has preferred to stay off the radar, other than a few episodes of GAC’s When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, and a rare red-carpet appearance this spring. That’s probably why no one even knew that she “continued to volunteer on a weekly basis, every week, making deliveries,” according to a Page Six source. “She doesn’t do this for show. She’s very quiet about it, but she shows up every single week. It’s become a weekly thing for her,” they added. “It’s a part of who she is. She really loves this work.”

It seems that her return to the public eye has been a slow, but measured, move. She’s not forcing her way back to television, it’s only done in small doses to possibly get viewers used to seeing her on their screens. Now that her secret charity work has been revealed, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see Loughlin inching her way into a more prominent role before the cameras — it looks like she’s ready to return.

