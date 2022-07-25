J. Lo Keeps Wearing This Summer Pattern on Her Paris Honeymoon & We Found 3 Similar Styles Starting at $38

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have truly been giving longtime fans the daily updates they crave, as of late. Bennifer 2.0 is currently celebrating their honeymoon and Lopez’s 53rd birthday in Paris with their kids, following the couple’s Las Vegas wedding just over a week ago. Throughout their trip in the City of Love, Lopez has truly put her best fashion foot forward, wearing a number of floral dresses ideal for the summer season. Better yet, we found three similar styles of her looks available at Nordstrom and Amazon — with one of the dresses starting as low as $38.

Listen, we know what you’re thinking: Florals? For this season? Groundbreaking. We know the original line from the ever-quotable The Devil Wears Prada implies that spring is the season for florals, but Lopez has really made a case for the beloved print this summer with her honeymoon wardrobe. All across Paris, J. Lo’s been spotted in a smock floral dress while on a yacht, a maxi floral dress while dining out, and another handkerchief hem floral dress while exploring the city with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leaving their hotel in Paris on July 23, 2022 KCS Presse / MEGA.

We all know these dresses likely retail for a pretty penny. Take Lopez’s frock pictured below. The Hustlers star was photographed sporting this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta Floral Belted Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress just a few days ago — and she looked spectacular. While the dress is available at Nordstrom right now, you’ll wind up paying close to $2,300 for the frock!

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck in Paris on July 22, 2022 KCS Presse / MEGA.

After quite a bit of sleuthing, we found similar styles that mirrored a few of J. Lo’s honeymoon looks. Want to take a look for yourself? See some of our favorite floral dresses perfect for the final days of summer.

Image: Lost + Wander via Nordstrom Lost + Wander via Nordstrom.

Much like the beautiful maxi dress J. Lo wore while stepping out with her husband on July 23, this Romantic Garden Long Sleeve Maxi Dress by Lost + Wander is perfect for those late summer nights out on the town. Comfortable and chic, you’ll love the look and feel of this dress as soon as you put it on.

Image: JASAMBAC via Amazon. JASAMBAC via Amazon.

While Lopez’s Oscar de la Renta dress is quite the splurge, this similarly styled dress from JASAMBAC will surely be the perfect alternative. And starting at just $38, you’ll definitely want to add this Floral High Low Dress to your cart ASAP.

Image: RAILS via Nordstrom RAILS via Nordstrom.

Remember that casual look J. Lo was wearing while yachting (NBD) with her family? Well, we think this dress is an ideal option for days you want to look and feel your best. The Rumi Smocked Floral Print Midi Dress is a perfect option to help you enjoy those final days of summer.

