Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, & Their Children Might Make One More Trip to the UK This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Throughout the summer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s respective schedules have been pretty full. Not only did they travel to the UK for the first time in more than two years for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they recently made their second trip to New York City for Harry’s speaking engagement at the UN. Now, it seems the couple might make one last trip across the pond toward the end of the season, and have another opportunity to reconnect with members of the royal family.

According to a new report published by The Sun on Sunday, Harry, Meghan, and the couple’s children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — have all been invited by the queen to spend some time with her and other royal family members at Balmoral. “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet,” a royal insider shared with the outlet. There are, however, some doubts the Sussexes will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand firm in their belief that everyone has a right to choose.

While the Balmoral staff “are preparing for the Sussexes,” another source shared with the outlet how they “would be stunned if they did turn up.” Indeed, we definitely have a lot of questions regarding Harry and Meghan’s potential UK trip. As summer slowly comes to an end — August is just days away — potential travels plans for the family of four would likely have be set in motion by this point.

Then again, there’s no telling whether or not Harry and Meghan will join the queen, and other prominent members of the royal family, at Balmoral or if they’ll forgo this invite and plan another trip instead. We already know the couple made a secret trip to visit the queen prior to the Invictus Games just a few months ago. Perhaps they’ll opt for something similar in the near future. Either way, this reported invite just lets us know Harry, Meghan, and their children aren’t far from Queen Elizabeth II’s thoughts, and we’re hopeful the entire Sussex family can visit the long-reigning monarch again soon.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan

by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

