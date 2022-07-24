Jennifer Lopez Bares All for Her Birthday in This Confident NSFW Video

Join us in swooning over Jennifer Lopez’s nude birthday video!

On July 24, Lopez uploaded a birthday video everyone has been waiting for. Not only is it Jlo’s 53rd birthday. But it’s also the launch of her long-awaited brand JLo Body, and she’s showing fans another side of herself. The Marry Me star uploaded a video of herself in a barely-there swimsuit, showing off every angle of her toned body.

She uploaded the video with the caption, “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

Lopez added, “Today’s my birthday, and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty” She also tagged, “Directed by: @jasonbergh, Music by @thegoldenfilter.”

See the video HERE.

As we said, in the video, we see Lopez showing off her toned body, curves, and how smooth her new products glide onto her glowing skin. She smiles delicately as she poses from so many different angles, and everyone is hypnotized.

She wants everyone to check out her smoothing booty balm for her birthday. And what could be more perfect? Lopez has one of the most iconic bootys out there, so it’s safe to say fans are running to get a balm of their own.

