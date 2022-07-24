Ashley Graham Is ‘Turning Up the Heat’ in a Radiant & Curvy Bikini Photo

Confident superstar Ashley Graham just lit up our Instagram timelines with a steamy bikini snapshot everyone is losing it over. On July 23, Graham posted a bikini photo that showed off her voluptuous curve with the cheeky caption, “turning up the heat.”

In the jaw-dropping photo, we see the supermodel rock a vibrant pink bikini with a turquoise swimsuit cover. She’s posing confidently with her hair down, sunglasses up, and pillow slides comfortably on her feet. It’s no secret that Graham knows how to treat herself to the fullest, and this photo just screams self-care goals.

Now, the comment section went bananas, with flame emojis and heart-eye emojis being commented left and right. Beloved fans commented things under the bikini photo like “Beautiful 🔥🔥” and “Hot mama 🔥.”

And she really is a hot mama. She recently gave birth to her twin boys named Malachi and Roman in Jan. 2022, welcoming two brothers for her eldest son Isaac, 2.

The body positivity star has made a name for herself by teaching people how to be confident in their own skin. But Graham admitted that her confidence didn’t occur overnight, it took work. Per Page Six, she said she does positive affirmations. “I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’”

She added, “I am just like any other woman, and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ – but it is really about how you handle your situation.”

