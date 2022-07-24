Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Lucy Liu Has Never Looked Better as She Glows in a Vibrant Red Ensemble at Comic-Con

Delilah Gray
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Plus Icon
Lucy Liu Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb.
Lucy Liu Is So Gorgeous in
Lucy Liu Is So Gorgeous in
Lucy Liu Is So Gorgeous in
Lucy Liu Is So Gorgeous in
View Gallery 26 Images

Get ready for your jaws to drop because Lucy Liu took everyone’s breaths away at Comic-Con. On July 23, Liu posted a video of herself literally glowing as she arrived at Comic-Con. She posted the video with the caption, “Comic-Con is all about the fans. Thank you for such a warm welcome,” and tagged everyone who made her look possible.

In the video, we see Liu twirling around in a vibrant red Zuhair Murad ensemble, smiling from ear to ear as she looks like a goddess. The Kill Bill star paired the look with metallic Aquazurra shoes, a small black Mark Cross bag, and Kim, Grace Lee & Faberge jewelry. Seriously, our jaws dropped. As if you need any more proof that she’s an IRL goddess, here are some more photos of her wowing the crowd from Comic-Con this past weekend below.

Lazy loaded image
Lucy Liu Daniel Knighton/Getty Images.
Lazy loaded image
Lucy Liu Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb.

Liu arrived at Comic-Con to support her upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and to say that the crowd went wild is an understatement. Ever since her career beginnings and dealing with systemic racism, Liu has stayed authentically herself: powerful and confident.

In a previous interview with Women’s Health, Liu talked about how age means nothing regarding confidence. For her swimsuit cover for Women’s Health, she proudly said: “You don’t have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit.” Liu added, “With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it’s still something that you should carry with confidence.”

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.
Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad