Lucy Liu Has Never Looked Better as She Glows in a Vibrant Red Ensemble at Comic-Con

Get ready for your jaws to drop because Lucy Liu took everyone’s breaths away at Comic-Con. On July 23, Liu posted a video of herself literally glowing as she arrived at Comic-Con. She posted the video with the caption, “Comic-Con is all about the fans. Thank you for such a warm welcome,” and tagged everyone who made her look possible.

In the video, we see Liu twirling around in a vibrant red Zuhair Murad ensemble, smiling from ear to ear as she looks like a goddess. The Kill Bill star paired the look with metallic Aquazurra shoes, a small black Mark Cross bag, and Kim, Grace Lee & Faberge jewelry. Seriously, our jaws dropped. As if you need any more proof that she’s an IRL goddess, here are some more photos of her wowing the crowd from Comic-Con this past weekend below.

Lucy Liu Daniel Knighton/Getty Images.

Lucy Liu Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb.

Liu arrived at Comic-Con to support her upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and to say that the crowd went wild is an understatement. Ever since her career beginnings and dealing with systemic racism, Liu has stayed authentically herself: powerful and confident.

In a previous interview with Women’s Health, Liu talked about how age means nothing regarding confidence. For her swimsuit cover for Women’s Health, she proudly said: “You don’t have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit.” Liu added, “With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it’s still something that you should carry with confidence.”

