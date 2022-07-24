Bindi Irwin Is ‘Tremendously Grateful’ For Her Family as She Celebrates Her 24th Birthday: ‘Love Beyond My Wildest Dreams’

Bindi Irwin is welcoming age 24 with a heart full of gratitude. On July 23 (July 24 in Australia), Irwin posted a series of photos of her birthday extravaganza and, between that and the caption, get ready to well up with emotions. Bindi posted the photos with the caption starting, “24 ✨ The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times, and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams. Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day.”

She then thanked people individually, starting with her in-laws, saying: “My in-laws, the gift of no distance standing in the way of family bonds.”

The young mama showed her gratitude to her mother Terri Irwin, and brother Robert Irwin. “My mum, the gift of perseverance, strength, and a shoulder to lean on. My brother, the gift of enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things.”

Bindi ended the caption by thanking her husband Chandler Powell, and her daughter Grace Warrior. “My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness. My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart,” she said. “I’m grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making a difference in this world. Thank you to everyone who is part of my journey. I’m tremendously thankful for you.”

In the photos, we see snapshots of their recent family hike, and everyone looks so happy. In the first two photos, we see Bindi, Powell, and Grace smiling on top of a hill. Grace looks so happy as she tries to steal some of her mama’s yummy cake and then giggles as the three of them are posing.

Then we get a super-sweet pic of Bindi, Terri, and Robert, followed by a mother-daughter snapshot of Bindi and Grace. Next is a photo we’re sure will be hung in the Irwin home: a scenic shot of Bindi and Powell looking so in love. We end the slideshow with a few more loving family pics (with an ever-so-expressive Grace Warrior making her proud mama laugh!)

Born on July 24, 1998, Bindi is the elder child of Terri and Steve Irwin, with them welcoming her little brother Robert soon after in 2003. Within the past few years, Bindi both married her longtime partner Powell at the Australia Zoo, and exactly a year later, they welcomed Grace.

Happy Birthday, Bindi!

