Stephen & Ayesha Curry Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong in Super-Sweet PDA-Filled Photos

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are still just young kids in love at heart. On July 22, Ayesha lit up everyone’s timeline with a PDA snapshot starring her and Stephan that everyone is adoring right now. She posted the photos with the caption, “The most fun with you🖤.”

In the photos, we see Ayesha sitting on Stephan with his arms on her thighs, and hers around his shoulders. They’re smiling from ear to ear, looking like teenagers in love! In the next photo, Ayesha gives her hubby a big smooch on the forehead. Even after over a decade of marriage, the Curry couple is still oh-so in love with each other.

Now the two originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children: Riley, 10, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 4.

When asked by PureWow how the loving parents and A-listers prioritize their relationship, Ayesha kept it real. “It can be challenging sometimes, especially with how hectic our schedules can get. But we made a commitment early on in our marriage that our relationship needed to be solid in order for us to be the best parents and people to those who depend on us,” she said. “So we make the time. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant—sometimes it’s just grabbing dinner around the corner from our house. It’s just about finding little moments to check in and reconnect.”

