Elizabeth Hurley’s White Bikini Photoshoot Commemorates Her ‘Glorious’ At-Home Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley‘s idea of beating this heatwave is to rock one of her newest bikini releases (and everyone is turning into an in-real-life heart-eye emoji over the pictures!) On July 22, Hurley posted a few breathtaking shots of herself during her staycation on social media with the caption, “Another glorious day #vacationathome @elizabethhurleybeach.”

In the photos, we see the Austin Powers star soaking up the sun in a white bikini and tropical blue bikini cover around her waist. Hurley shows off her pearly whites in the scenic nature scene as she poses for the camera. The body positivity star looks so radiant (and toned) in these “staycation” snapshots and brand new Parrot Sarong bikini top from her line — excuse us while we take notes.

Hurley originally founded her bikini collection called Elizabeth Hurley Beach back in 2005 with the purpose of creating pieces “for the fashion-conscious woman seeking an element of luxury and excitement in her vacation wardrobe.” per the website.

While so many are going through a heatwave, Hurley is staying in her bikini collection to beat the heat. We don’t blame her, though, she looks amazing every single time she models something from her growing collection.

“I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” she said to Daily Mail back in late 2021. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently, I’m still enjoying it.”

