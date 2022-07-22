Melania Trump Blames Her Jan. 6 Response on Chief of Staff Not Giving Her Enough Information

January 6, 2021 is a day Melania Trump would probably prefer to forget, but the ongoing House Select committee hearings are a constant reminder to the insurrection on Capitol Hill. The former first lady has finally broken her silence after much speculation on her whereabouts as the events unfolded — and she’s not taking any responsibility.

The curiosity started last month when Melania’s former senior aide Stephanie Grisham tweeted out a screenshot of a text conversation that was from an “MT,” reportedly the first lady. The former White House adviser wrote, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?” The alleged response from Melania was a definitive, “No.” There were no other thoughts or reasons as to why she chose to stay silent on that tragic day.

Well, Melania is finally revealing that she was very busy “taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” a job required by first ladies “to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms,” per a statement to Fox News. As important as those details are to any administration, it seems weird that it took her five days to even react to the insurrection. Melania isn’t shouldering the blame for this one — it’s all on Grisham. “Ms. Grisham was not in the White House on January 6, and her behavior in her role as Chief of Staff ultimately amounts to dereliction of duty,” Melania continued, “In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C. Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham.”

Melania believes that the only reason Grisham is speaking out is because it is “a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate her ruined career and reputation.” Even if Grisham failed to inform the first lady, there had to be plenty of other Trump aides who were around that day to update her. It seems hard to believe that everyone in the White House left Melania alone to photograph rugs while the Capitol was overcome with rioters.

