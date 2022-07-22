Demi Moore’s Daughter Scout Willis Posted a Powerful & Picturesque Nude Photo For Her 31st Birthday

Scout Willis celebrated her 31st birthday looking ahead while giving her followers a glance at her backside. The middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore went for skinny-dip to usher in her new birth year and shared the moment with all of her followers.

Scout stood in a hot tub positioned in the most picturesque location with the gorgeous mountains in front of her as the sun set on the horizon. Her naked body shows off her defined back muscles and toned arms as she reflected on her life in a very peaceful setting. And yes, there is a touch of cheekiness in her snapshot as a tease for her fans. She kept her caption simple, but poignant, writing, “This is going to be the best year of my life.”

The past year has been tough for the Moore-Willis family after they revealed that Bruce is suffering from aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. He’s retired from his beloved acting career and Scout, and the rest of the clan, has rallied around the 67-year-old star. The family issued a joint statement that they simultaneously put out on social media, sharing, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

In addressing Bruce’s needs, it’s also important for Scout to invest in self-care when she can. It looks like her birthday celebration was just one step in making sure she enjoys the time with her family and her blossoming music career. She might also have her dad’s favorite motto in mind, “Live it up,” which is the best way to approach her 31st year.

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.