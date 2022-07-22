Meghan Markle, Like Many Prominent Liberals, Praised Ivanka Trump Before Her Father Became President

Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is making all sorts of headlines — from talking about Meghan’s pre-wedding fight with Kate Middleton (and dragging friend Jessica Mulroney into the mix) to a supposed disagreement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Beckhams for allegedly spreading gossip to the media.

The latest chapter to be called out involves Meghan gushing over Ivanka Trump and her then-burgeoning brand, but this really isn’t news. Back in 2014 when the former Suits star had her lifestyle blog, The Tig, she interviewed Ivanka about her work. “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,” she wrote, via a book excerpt obtained by Page Six.

More details are coming into light following Meghan Markle's wedding story and involves Markle's friend, Jessica Mulroney. https://t.co/hPmdnJcEPK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 21, 2022

The complimentary article written by Meghan was no different than any other left-leaning celebrities, who not only embraced Ivanka, but also her father, Donald Trump, before his divisive years in the White House. In New York City, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, the family was the toast of the town. Sure, Donald Trump was brash and abrasive at times, but Manhattan charity events tripped over themselves to get Donald, and then-wife Ivana Trump, to attend. With Ivanka being a huge part of the next generation of Trumps, it seemed like she and Jared Kushner would take her mom and dad’s place in society.

We all know what happened next. When Donald Trump dipped his toes into politics, he changed the face of U.S. history with his controversial years in office, and he also changed how Hollywood felt about the Trump family in general. Those earlier years of Meghan complimenting Ivanka for mastering “the formula for success” were long gone by the time the Trump administration left Washington, D.C. So while Bower thinks he is unveiling shocking information about Meghan’s admiration for Ivanka, he’s really just showing that there was a major shift in perception after Donald Trump became President of the United States.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.