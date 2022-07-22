Prince Harry Reportedly Called David Beckham & Accused Victoria of Talking to Press About Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are probably not thrilled by Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors , which has some pretty explosive stories that seem to have a very negative Sussex slant. We already know that the royal expert dragged Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney into the Kate Middleton pre-wedding fight, so why not bring David and Victoria Beckham into the gossip chat?

According to the book, via Us Weekly, Harry and Meghan were “addicted” to reading stories about their upcoming wedding and “scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.” He wrote, “Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.” That’s when the author’s claims take an even bigger leap, suggesting that the couple “suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion” and leaking stories about them to the press.

Bower continued, ““Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.” What doesn’t make sense is that if the relationship between the couples was “damaged,” why did the Beckhams show up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding? If the Sussexes were so upset at the Beckhams, wouldn’t they have yanked their invite for fear of them sharing more gossip with the media? The story doesn’t really add up in the end.

The author has already admitted to Good Morning Britain that he didn’t speak to any pro-Meghan sources because “she made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me.” That means the book has a very specific point of view that will never favor Harry and Meghan — or at least provide a balanced view of the couple. The Beckhams nor the Sussexes have even bothered to comment on this story, but we are taking this tale with a grain of salt.

