Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Toned Abs & Serves Major Confidence Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian has been put to the test over and over again with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the wake of the latest drama, she’s here to remind you that she might fall, but she always gets back up.

Of course, Khloé isn’t going to just post a random photo with an inspirational quote, she’s setting a thirst trap for anyone who wants to see the work she’s been putting in the gym. Wearing a fitted black bikini, the 38-year-old reality star flaunted her toned abs while soaking up the sun on a yacht (an average day for a Kardashian). The caption she posted with the image hinted that she’s coming out of her Thompson relationship confident and stronger than ever. “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” she wrote.

The NBA player has been having a romp or two over in Greece with an unnamed woman just as the news of the impending arrival of their second child broke. There are even rumors that the baby has been born, and the former couple is keeping those details under wraps for the surrogate mother’s privacy and protection. This latest snapshot could have been taken on any Kardashian vacation because fans know how much the family loves to throw them off the scent of discovering big life events. Could this be Khloé’s way of saying an announcement is coming soon, but please give us a minute?

It’s entirely possible that Khloé is busy taking care of her second baby, but she’s wise enough to share a photo on social media to keep people talking. If she’s too quiet, then everyone will know something major is happening behind the scenes — it’s just social media 101.

