Princess Grace’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi’s Partnership With Chanel Has Everyone Talking

Charlotte Casiraghi is taking her brand ambassadorship with Chanel to the next level. She’s willing to do pretty much anything for the legendary fashion house — even ride a horse on the runway. Her latest creative venture is starring in a unique music video for French singer-songwriter Sebastian Tellier, who wrote the song, “Mademoiselle,” in honor of Coco Chanel.

Tellier composed the single for Chanel’s Fall/Winter pre-season collection, which is an important one for Casiraghi because she has her own capsule collection with the high-end brand. The almost three-minute video puts the royal in a variety of unusual scenarios like line dancing, petting a larger-than-life corgi — and wait for it — riding a flying shark. This concept video is very abstract and borders on the absurd (no wait — it leans right into the absurd) in a wild, wacky way — and we love that for Casiraghi.

As the lookalike granddaughter of Princess Grace, the brand ambassador role is one she was born to take on. When her position was announced for the French fashion house in late 2020, she gave the perfect quote about Chanel. “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel,” she said in the official announcement video. “I think of photos of my mom, when she was pregnant with me, wonderful photos by Karl [Lagerfeld] with her wearing Chanel.” She’s eaten, breathed, and slept in Chanel during her most formative years, and it was no surprise when they created an haute couture gown for her wedding in 2019.

While the music video may be a bit too avant-garde to some, it honestly fits right into how Casiraghi feels about the brand. Not only are they high fashion, but they are also family.

