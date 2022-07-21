Meghan Markle’s Friend Jessica Mulroney Has Now Been Roped Into Her & Kate’s Infamous Pre-Wedding Fight

It’s hard to believe that it’s 2022 and people are still arguing over a 2018 pre-wedding moment between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Well, that’s exactly what is happening in Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, which brings a third person into this story: Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney.

After her own controversy during the Black Lives Matter movement where she was accused of bullying a Black influencer, Mulroney probably doesn’t want her name mentioned at all when it comes to the royal family. The book claims that the Duchess of Sussex “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter” while she and Kate were disagreeing over the length and fit of the bridesmaids’ dresses, per an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly unhappy with Prince William and Kate Middleton's travel expenditures. https://t.co/2pRqG0CXjG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 19, 2022

Depending on who you believe, at this point Kate or Meghan are crying over the disagreement, but Bower is adding Mulroney to the equation. He states in the book that the fashion stylist jumped in to back up her friend, who thought it was too hot for the little girls to wear tights, even though it was royal protocol. Bower writes, “Meghan’s insistence was supported by Jessica, the mother of Ivy.” The original 2018 story had Kate in tears over the row, but Meghan’s version was heard during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey where she explained that “the reverse happened” and it was the Duchess of Cambridge, who had made her cry. “She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers,” said Meghan.

There are so many versions to this tale (and we can’t believe we are still talking about it), but Bower dished about one curious fact during a Good Morning Britain appearance recently. He admitted that everyone who shared information with him for the book was not a Meghan fan. “She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill struggle, but I got enough people to speak to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people,” he said. Even though the author swears that he “never puts in stuff that isn’t true and can’t be checked,” we are side-eyeing this revelation — and Mulroney is probably cursing him under her breath for dragging her name back into a negative spotlight.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.