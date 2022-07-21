Julianne Moore & Daughter Liv Freundlich Prove the Family Resemblance Is Strong With Gorgeous New Beauty Campaign Photos

There’s no denying that Julianne Moore and daughter Liv Freundlich are from the same family. The mother-daughter duo is starring in a new beauty campaign for Hourglass Cosmetics, and the lookalike genes are strong.

The 60-year-old actress and her 20-year-old daughter look stunning in the ad that shows off their natural good looks with just a touch of makeup. Moore and Freundlich both have a gorgeous complexion that’s emphasized with a strong brow (more on that in a second), pale lips, and just a hint of cheek color. They wear muted brown tones, so the focus is on their face as their long auburn hair with soft waves gently frames their faces.

We had to laugh when Harper’s Bazaar asked the Oscar winner about the beauty advice she’s passed down to Liv — every woman who spent hours tweezing their brows to a tiny thin line in the 90s understands exactly what she’s talking about. “The one thing I always say is do not touch her eyebrows,” Moore advised. “Don’t destroy your eyebrows like I did, and countless other women that I know.” Those are some wise words from mom, we promise, she’s not steering you in the wrong direction at all.

Moore is also taking some beauty advice from Freundlich, who usually opts for an understated makeup look versus a heavily contoured face that was made trendy by the Kardashians. “I’m impressed by how subtle she is with her makeup,” she added. “She never looks like she has mascara on, but I know she put it on. I’m inspired by her in that way.” This dynamic duo knows exactly what they are doing in the beauty department — less is definitely more.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.