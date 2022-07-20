Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband’s Affair Was as Emotionally ‘Intense’ as Losing Her Parents

At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Twain is sharing her personal thoughts about the shocking moment in her marriage in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl. In the trailer, she addresses what that the betrayal felt like to her, sharing, “It was similarly intense to losing my parents. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.” The pop star’s mom and stepdad died in a car crash when she was only 22 years old, forcing her to grow up quickly and raise her younger siblings. The trauma of death and the end of a marriage, which produced her only child, son Eja, now 20, was about mourning the life she once had.

Longtime fans of Twain also know that her affair story has an unusual twist to it because she wound up marrying her former best friend’s husband Frédéric Thiébaud after they leaned on each other during those dark times. The “You’re Still The One” singer shared her thoughts with Oprah Winfrey in a candid interview in 2011, explaining just how hard those times were for her. “There were days when I really just was like, ‘You know, I just don’t even really care if tomorrow comes,'” she said. “I was just so miserable. So miserable. Never been so miserable in my whole life.”

That emotional stress took a physical toll on her as she developed dysphonia, a condition in which the muscles squeeze the vocal cords making it difficult for Twain to sing. She had to work her way through the unraveling of her marriage and the loss of her parents to regain her voice and her power. Now, Twain is sharing her story of how she found her way back to the top, both personally and professionally — it’s a tale her ex-husband and former BFF probably wishes stayed in the past.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.