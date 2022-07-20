Kate Middleton’s Signature Sunglasses Are A Summer Wardrobe Essential & We Found Dupes Starting At Just $59

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to summer essentials, we could truly write an entire list of necessities. Trendy outfit pieces, the perfect sandal, accessories — you name it, we’ve definitely thought of it. But there’s one must-have item we absolutely need during this season, and Kate Middleton’s arguably been wearing the most stylish pair. The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her signature sunglasses during the recent Wimbledon tennis tournament, and we found designer dupes starting as low as $59.

Before we dive into the fabulous shades we found, courtesy of Nordstrom, let’s take a look back at Kate’s designer frames. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her sunglasses during her appearances at the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament. Kate’s shades are designed by Finlay, and she wore the classic Henrietta style.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with Prince William on July 5, 2022 Mirrorpix / MEGA.

While these shades retail for $225, there are plenty similar styles you can buy for a price that won’t break the bank — but will still leave you feeling like a duchess nonetheless. Check out some of our favorite styles below!

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of sunglasses that boast a similar pattern to those of Kate Middleton’s, then these sunglasses are perfect for you. Speaking of that price point, the Chelsea 55mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses by Velvet Eyewear are just $59.

Searching for a pair of shades that will go perfectly with any look you fashion? The Tag Me 55mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses by Quay Australia are the ideal fit for you.

You’ll definitely make the right investment with the Shay 51mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses by DIFF. Not only are these shades super stylish, they also feature scratch-resistant CR-39 lenses.

If you’re willing to splurge on some shades, then may we direct you to the 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses by Tory Burch. These sunglasses will surely be your go-to all season long, and even beyond! You won’t regret making this investment.

