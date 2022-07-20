Demi Moore Refuses to Be ‘Defined by a Number’ as She Turns 60: ‘It Feels Very Liberating’

Demi Moore is celebration a major milestone birthday later this year, but she’s taking on a fresh approach to her big day. For her, it’s about being in the moment with how she’s looking and feeling — it’s not about the age posted on her driver’s license.

With her 60th birthday ahead in November, Moore is refusing to be “defined by a number.” Instead, she’s decided to be “defined by [her] experience.” She is turning the idea of aging on its head and reframing it in much different way than her grandmother’s generation. “You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old,” she explained to People. “But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”

You can tell how vibrant she feels in this season of life from her Demi Moore x Andie capsule collection, which also is reminding women to wear the bikini or one-piece swimsuit that makes them feel gorgeous. Moore is tired of the outdated fashion rules dictated by society. “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older,” she explained. “We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”

This appreciation for life might also be tied to her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ recent health revelation. He’s suffering from aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, and she’s witnessed his struggles amid retiring from his beloved career. She knows that every moment is precious, especially to her tight-knit blended family with Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming, so she is celebrating the opportunity to thrive and live her best life as an almost-60-year-old woman in Hollywood.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.