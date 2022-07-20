Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Coming to Boston — Find Out When & Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s highly anticipated tour of the U.S. is just months away. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are bringing one of Prince William’s beloved causes across the pond, and kicking off the initiative in Boston. So, what will the two royals get up to in the home of the Red Sox? Well, William gave us a glimpse of what to expect in a new video.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are bringing William’s Earthshot Prize to America this year. In the below announcement video, tweeted out from the Cambridge’s official account, William confidently announces, “In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize.” After William’s introductions, the royal got a bit of help from the Red Sox.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

“And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts announces right from Fenway Park. The caption to the video also notes the royals will make their way to Boston this December, closing out 2022 with a journey to America. The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William, and seeks to find inventive ways we can reverse the existential threat and impact of climate change.

In 2021, the Duke of Cambridge championed the Earthshot Prize in England, where prizes were awarded to recipients who demonstrated an ingenuity and passion to help our planet. Now, William and Kate are bringing the Earthshot Prize to America. We’re already looking forward to the couple’s trip across the pond — see you in Boston this December!

