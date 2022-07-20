Ben Affleck Reportedly Gave Jennifer Garner a Very Last-Minute Heads-Up About His Jennifer Lopez Wedding

With each passing day, it seems like we’re learning more and more about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s surprise Vegas nuptials. The couple tied the knot over the weekend, with Lopez announcing the news via her newsletter. From what we’ve gathered so far, it seems the wedding was very intimate, and included just a few of Lopez and Affleck’s loved ones. While the two were exchanging their wedding vows, Affleck’s former wife Jennifer Garner was completely unbothered during a trip to Lake Tahoe. But now, we’re learning even more about what Garner knew regarding her ex’s wedding.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, Affleck gave Garner, with whom he shares three children, some notice about his impending nuptials. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest.” Given the spontaneity of Affleck and Lopez’s Vegas wedding, the very last-minute nature of Affleck’s heads-up isn’t too surprising — though we can only guess that Garner might’ve appreciated a bit more time to process what has quickly become a media and pop culture fixation.

Of course, we’ve seen over the course of Bennifer 2.0’s rekindled romance just how important blending their family has been to Affleck and Lopez. The newlyweds reportedly got together with Garner for Halloween this past year, where they all took their kids trick-or-treating. And while Garner, Affleck, and Lopez have each been fairly reticent to publicly disclose anything regarding their personal lives, it appears they’ve created a healthy, amicable environment.

Garner will always be a prominent presence in Affleck’s life given that the two share their three children. Although Affleck waited just 48 hours or so before he married Lopez to give Garner the benefit of knowing, we’re glad to know he at least extended the courtesy.

