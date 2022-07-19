Jane Seymour Basks in the Glow of the Sunshine in Stunning Poolside Snapshot

Jane Seymour is enjoying every minute of the lazy days of summer. She’s soaking up the sun and dipping her toes into her backyard pool in Malibu, California, which is giving us serious resort vibes.

The 71-year-old actress looked relaxed and so joyous in the recent snapshot she shared on Instagram as the sun shone down on her auburn locks giving her the perfect golden glow. (See the photo HERE.) Seymour wore a black one-piece swimsuit and a blue butterfly sarong from her fashion collection. We also are going to beg for an invite to the Harry Wild star’s next summer fiesta because the serene and inviting pool is exactly how we want to spend our summer. She captioned the gorgeous photo, “Sunny and warm? It sounds like the perfect time for a dip! When was the last time you went for a swim and where?”

Jane Seymour grooves with her granddaughters in this sweet video taken to Instagram. 💃 https://t.co/REgFRoMHGq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 20, 2022

Seymour has not slowed down one bit in her career because if she isn’t acting, she’s raising money for her Open Hearts Foundation, a grant-making program started during the pandemic to aid a variety of charities. She talked about loving this season of life earlier this year because her adult children are fascinated by learning more about the Baby Boomer generation. “They’re actually interested in what happens in this part of your life,” she explained on the Hollywood Life podcast. “How do you deal with change? How do you deal with divorce? How do you raise children? I think we’ve suddenly become interesting!”

She theorizes that “generations are now blending” and that’s why we have so much to teach each other. It’s exactly where Seymour wants to be — in the mix of generations — where she can keep “challenging” herself with projects that have “good writing.” It’s also why she’s so happy to share her philosophy on aging because it keeps her thriving and, hopefully, inspiring others to live their best lives.

