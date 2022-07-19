Ted Cruz Is Aiming to Take Down Marriage Equality Next After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Senator Ted Cruz isn’t stopping at the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling; he’s pushing hard against marriage equality as the next step at dismantling human rights. The Texas legislator has never been a fan of same-sex unions, but he’s doubling down on his stance now that he has the court on his side.

The landmark 2015 case, known as Obergefell v. Hodges, gave same-sex couples the same fundamental right to marry as opposite-sex couples under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Cruz believes it was “the court overreaching” in the ruling and that the “decision was clearly wrong.” He shared his sentiments on his Sunday, July 17 Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast about returning the decision to the states. “Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” he explained. “We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”

The Democrats are trying hard to reverse the damage done by the Roe v. Wade ruling. https://t.co/pec7RnT4CK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2022

House Democrats have introduced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage, but we know it will likely hit a stumbling block in the Senate once it passes in the House. The Democrats had seven years to get this law on the books (and almost 50 years to codify Roe), but the Supreme Court is acting swifter than Congress — and Cruz knows it. Judge Clarence Thomas released his opinion in late June after the Roe v. Wade ruling and noted the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” That means that birth control access (Griswold), consensual sex between people of the same gender (Lawrence), and marriage equality (Obergefell) are top priorities when the Supreme Court returns after the summer break.

It means a tough road ahead for people with a uterus and the LGBTQ+ community because the Supreme Court will likely dismantle these rulings one by one. We’re already seeing the chilling effects of the Roe v. Wade decision in some states, and Cruz is warning us that he’s hoping to see more legislation fall soon — which makes those final midterm primaries and November elections crucial to protecting human rights.

