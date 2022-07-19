Meghan Markle’s Sleek UN Outfit Was Totally Business Chic — Recreate the Look With Pieces Starting at Just $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out for an engagement, you know the couple will make some fabulous fashion statements. Over the course of the past 24 hours, all eyes have been on New York City as Harry and Meghan commemorated Nelson Mandela International Day at UN Headquarters in the Big Apple. For the event, Meghan opted to go monochromatic, and showed off a fabulous all-black look that we’ve been obsessing over. In fact, we did some sleuthing, and found a way you can recreate the look, featuring pieces starting at just $25.

Meghan’s look featured a simple, clean-cut ensemble with a black shirt, pencil skirt, and a pair of heels. Indeed, the mom of two’s muted look may have been a way to keep the focus on her husband, who addressed those in attendance and shared some touching remarks about the late South African president — Harry even gave a shout-out to Meghan, too!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Nelson Mandela International Day celebration at UN Headquarters ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA.

But back to the task at hand: Meghan’s look was truly the epitome of business attire. After checking out Nordstrom, we found a few items that’ll help recreate this outfit with total ease. Take a look at the pieces below!

Nordstrom shoppers love the Ballet Neck Cotton & Modal Knit Elbow Sleeve Tee by Caslon. This shirt will easily take you from day to night, and is ideal for practically any occasion. Not to mention, the soft-cotton-and-modal tee is so comfortable.

Right now, you can get the Scuba Midi Skirt for 33 percent off it’s original price! This sleek skirt is ideal for elevating any look. In fact, we think this black skirt is an absolute essential for anyone’s closet. You’ll want to add this to your cart ASAP.

The final piece you’ll need to recreate Meghan’s UN look might be a bit of a splurge, but we guarantee it’s worth it. The Hazel Pointed Toe Pump by Sam Edelman is a must-have addition to your wardrobe. This suede heel features a classic look that will compliment your outfit. Plus it’s incredibly versatile, so you can get a lot of use out of these heels.

