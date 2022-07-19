William & Kate Are Reportedly in Trouble With the Queen Over All Their Helicopter Rides

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in reportedly in hot water with Queen Elizabeth II for defying her wishes over their mode of transportation. The Cambridges seem to have a fondness for using the royal helicopter to travel between their country home at Anmer Hall and their residence in London, but they are going against palace protocols by doing so.

The Queen was apparently “uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter,” according to royal expert Richard Palmer, who told The Express that there was “official unhappiness” about the family’s preferred way to travel. William and Kate did not listen to his grandmother and just days later, hopped aboard the helicopter at Kensington Palace to go on a short holiday. This move reportedly drew the ire of Queen Elizabeth who has “summoned” the couple to discuss the matter upon their return. Uh oh, the Queen is mad!

Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2016. Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Royal expert Neil Sean explained to The Express that there is a good reason for her to be “concerned” about this situation. “It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons,” he noted. So, much like the President and Vice President of the United States never traveling in the same vehicle, the same is done within the royal family. Sean shared that “the Queen spoke rather firmly to William about this,” but the author was a little too gracious in giving the Duke of Cambridge the benefit of the doubt, adding, “perhaps it slipped his mind.” (Uh, probably not. He’s just doing what he wants and ignoring royal protocols.)

This violation is getting the couple sent to the principal’s office (aka the Queen’s home in Windsor) after their relaxing vacation where they will have to explain “the cause of their actions.” They have a bit of time to come up with a good excuse, let’s hope the Queen buys what they are selling.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.