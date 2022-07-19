Prince Harry Revealed the Moment He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’ During His UN Speech

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their return to New York City to honor Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations. All eyes have been on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who walked hand-in-hand into the UN assembly, where Harry gave a moving speech to celebrate the life of the late South African president. During his remarks, Harry also gave a touching shout-out to his wife, and revealed when he knew Meghan was the one for him.

While speaking about his connection to Africa, Harry revealed, “for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” Harry shared. You can watch Prince Harry’s full speech here.

Longtime royal fans will remember well that prior to their engagement, Harry and Meghan spent time in Africa, and even traveled to Botswana — a country in Southern Africa. There’s no doubt that it was on one of the those trips, perhaps the couple’s trip to southern part of the continent, where Harry realized he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Meghan.

Since taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan have often publicly spoken about their partnership and marriage with the utmost fondness when they have the chance. It’s a moving, deeply humanizing quality to see from the couple, and on such an important occasion as his address to the UN, surely reminded everyone just how important Meghan is to Harry.

