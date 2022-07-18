Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Split From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Amid His ‘Serial’ Cheating Allegations

Kristyn Burtt
Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's 'Uncut Plus Icon
Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Splits With Sebastian
Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Splits With Sebastian
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
SEPTEMBER 23rd 2020: Gigi Hadid and
View Gallery 49 Images

The rumors about Emily Ratajkowski’s marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard have been rumbling over the last week after the 31-year-old actress was spotted without her wedding ring. Now, it looks like sources are starting to emerge and confirm that the couple is indeed done after four years of marriage.

The duo had a whirlwind romance in 2018 that had them marrying two weeks after going public with their romance and they share a one-year-old son Sylvester. However, it sounds like there was trouble in paradise for a while because a Page Six insider revealed the reported reason for their split. “Yeah, he cheated,” they said very descriptively. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” That source sounds like they are no fan of Bear-McClard whatsoever — and if the allegations are true, we don’t blame them.

Another friend close to Ratajkowski told People that the split was “Em’s decision” and that she’s “doing okay” right now.  Neither the London-born model nor the movie producer has confirmed the news of their split, but an insider noted that Ratajkowski is planning on filing for divorce soon.

Ratajkowski wrote a thought-provoking essay for Vogue before Sylvester was born about preferring not to “force gender-based preconceptions” on her child. “I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me,” she wrote. “And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.” Ratajkowski now refers to Sylvester as her son, and that’s where her main priorities are going to stay while she navigates her next chapter without Bear-McClard. “She is strong and focused on her son,” the source added. “She loves being a mom.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad