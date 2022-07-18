Linda Evangelista Makes a Glamorous Return to Modeling After Traumatizing Cosmetic Procedure

After revealing last year that a CoolSculpting fat-reducing cosmetic surgery procedure didn’t go as planned, Linda Evangelista is making a return to fashion after a six-year absence from the modeling scene. She currently has a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company of Coolsculpting, but she’s not going to wait around for the law to determine her fate.

The 57-year-old supermodel shared a stunning image of her new campaign with Fendi — and her possible return to the runway. The caption read, “On September 9, 2022 #Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear.” While it doesn’t specifically say Evangelista will be a part of the runway show, the snapshot certainly gives us the impression that she will somehow be a part of the day.

The photo shows Evangelista at her supermodel best giving a sly glance behind her Fendi sunglasses and showcasing the fabulous designer accessories — from hats to gloves. She wears it well, and she looks confident and happy to be back in industry where she made a tremendous mark. She also mentions that she was “so grateful” for the team who helped put her looks and the shoot together for such a momentous occasion.

She shared her story last September, telling her followers that she was left “permanently deformed” by the cosmetic procedure. Evangelista then gave an emotional interview with People to explain why she finally decided to come forward with her cautionary tale. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame,” she said. “I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak.” She’s slowly started to emerge back into the public eye, and this Fendi campaign is — hopefully — a major step to returning to the career that made her a star.

