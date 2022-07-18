We Know What Jennifer Garner Was Doing While Her Kids Watched Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Marry

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were busy getting married over the weekend in Las Vegas, Jennifer Garner took herself on a relaxing vacation away from all of buzzy headlines. Of course, she was in on the secret since her three children with Affleck, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended the A Little White Wedding Chapel nuptials, along with their new stepsiblings, Max and Emme, Lopez’s 14-year-old twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Garner didn’t go too far, though, and she didn’t make her location a secret either. She stayed on the West Coast and enjoyed Lake Tahoe in Northern California. The 50-year-old actress made sure to share with her followers that her weekend was adventurous and fun as she parasailed over the lake and took some time to bike ride in the area. It was the best self-care holiday any could give themselves.

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner/Instagram.

The Yes Day star has been “understanding and supportive” of her ex-husband’s rekindled romance with Lopez because the Oscar winner was “doing well all-around“ on his sobriety journey. A source told Entertainment Tonight in March, “She just wants what’s best for the kids and for things to be seamless and unproblematic. She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and her kids are always the priority.”

With the two families officially merging, it only helps that there’s a good co-parenting relationship between Affleck and Garner, who has even welcomed Emme into her home because both share of love of gardening (and have reportedly formed a “unique bond.”) Even though it sounds like everyone is one big happy family, it’s important for Garner to establish boundaries, especially when it comes to the media. So, a weekend away from the press is probably just what she needed.

