Malin Akerman Is Glowing in This Super Rare & Unfiltered No Makeup Selfie

Malin Akerman is all about being fresh-faced, and this new no-makeup selfie is the definition of radiant. On July 13, Akerman posted a rare, no-makeup mirror selfie to her Instagram with the caption, “The before and after the glam squad gets their hands on me ✨#bts #ettsistarace #film #swedishgirl #nofilter @sfstudios.se.”

In the first photo, we see the 27 Dresses star in cozy PJs and no makeup as she poses for an unfiltered mirror selfie, followed by a snapshot of her in full glam makeup for her scene.

The Watchmen star’s comment section was flooded with flame emojis, heart-eye emojis, and compliments saying things like “Gorgeous either way 🔥🔥🔥” and “Beautiful before and after ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Along with no-makeup selfies, Akerman likes to stay as transparent as possible with her fans, working to break the stigma on mental health. In a previous interview with VeryWell Family, the mom-of-one detailed how we need to focus on mental health more. “There’s been such a stigma placed on [mental health] for so many years. One in five Americans suffers from mental health issues. And it’s so important to talk about it,” she said. “ It’s so important for parents to feel that they’re worthy of [having their own] time.”

She added, “It’s a struggle, but I always feel like [if you] take it one minute at a time, one step at a time, one day at a time, then you don’t get as overwhelmed.”

