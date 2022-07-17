Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Lindsay Lohan’s Mega-Watt Smile Turns Heads in New Idyllic Swimsuit Photos

Delilah Gray
Lindsay Lohan Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.
Lindsay Lohan is on Cloud 9 and has no intention of ever coming back down. On July 14, Lohan posted more pics of her honeymoon in Turkey that show off both her toned swimsuit body and mega-watt smile. She posted the new series of photos with the simple caption: “❤️✌🏻❤️.”

In the first photo, we see her pearly whites as she lays down by the ocean, followed by a snapshot of her with no makeup, looking as happy as can be. In the next photo, we see her relaxing as she floats in the ocean in a sleek black swimsuit. Then we end with a scenic photo of her and her husband’s surroundings. We love how happy Lohan looks on her honeymoon (and we hope to see more gorgeous pics like this!)

The Parent Trap star recently eloped with Assistant Vice President of Credit Suisse Bader Shammas, only a few months after they announced their surprise engagement on social media.

After years of being harassed by the paparazzi and working through her addictions, the former Disney star moved to Dubai. Ever since then, she’s seemed a lot happier and healthier. and she proved that when she told Vogue in April 2022 why she decided to stay in Dubai. “I think it’s because paparazzi are illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself,” she said. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

