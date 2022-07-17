Duchess Camilla’s Royal Portrait Gives a Glimpse Into Her & Prince Charles’ Favorite Couples Activity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her birthday in style, including with a royal portrait that gives a nod to her husband of 17 years. In honor of Camilla’s 75 birthday, the palace released royal portraits of the Duchess that give off regal coastal grandmother vibes (we love!) The photos were taken on July 16, a day before her big birthday celebration. You can see the photos HERE.

In the photo, we see Camilla showing off her white hair and sporting a Sophie Dundas floral dress. She’s holding a cup of tea with a bowl of homegrown peaches next to her.

While this may seem like a basic royal portrait at first, it actually gives a sweet glimpse into her life with her husband Prince Charles.

Charles is a well-known gardener, known for making the palace gardens into an organic oasis. And this portrait shows that his wife also has a passion for gardening as well because those peaches came from her own garden!

The couple has been low-key over the years, but this portrait gives such a sweet nod to their beloved hobby.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana‘s death to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth‘s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

Image: Crown Crown.

'The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil' by Tina Brown $20.50, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

