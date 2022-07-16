Meghan Markle Was Allegedly Livid When Vanity Fair Reportedly Changed the Focus of Her 2017 Cover Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle has faced so much scrutiny during her time in the spotlight, and this new biography may just add more to the fire. In a bombshell new book titled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” journalist Tom Bower revealed that Meghan was incredibly unhappy with her infamous Sept. 2017 issue of Vanity Fair.

In 2017, Meghan was allegedly led to believe that her cover story for Vanity Fair was about her philanthropic work and her celebration of her show Suits. However, much to her dismay, the cover came out with the headline “She’s Just Wild About Harry,” focusing almost entirely on her off-limits relationship.

Now, according to Bower per Page Six, Meghan had been under strict orders from Harry’s public relations team to steer clear of topics like race, Donald Trump, and her relationship with the prince. And Meghan was reportedly furious with her public relations company for letting the piece focus on her relationship rather than her activism.

Bower wrote: “Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism.”

“Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors” will be released on July 21 through Blink Publishing. It was written without the cooperation of Meghan or Harry, and headlines have dubbed it a biography Meghan “will be dreading.”

