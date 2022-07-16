Bindi Irwin Is Showing Her Immense Love for Her Husband & Daughter in Super-Sweet Scenic Photo

Bindi Irwin is both a proud mama and a proud wife. As if you need any further proof on that, her heartwarming post will do the trick.

On July 13, Irwin posted a super-sweet photo of her, her husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace Warrior going on a rainy day hike. She posted the super-sweet photo with the loving caption, “Just wanted you to know that you’re the best and we love you @chandlerpowell ❤️.”

Powell quickly responded, saying: “I love you. Grace and I think you’re the best❤️.” (And so do we, to be honest!) Fans also responded with things like “Can’t deal with this much cuteness! 🤍” and “Grace is a spitting image of both of you, gorgeous girl ❤️❤️.”

In the photo, we see Irwin and Powell smile lovingly at their daughter and the camera, truly looking so happy during this family time. Little Grace is wearing an all-pink rainy day outfit that is too cute for words, and she’s already getting that iconic Irwin smile.

In a recent dual interview with Irwin and her mama Terri Irwin, they said how they see so much of the late Steve Irwin in his granddaughter Grace. In the interview for Entertainment Tonight, Terri said, “So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting. That’s Steve [Irwin] all over.”

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior, 1, on March 25, 2021, exactly one year after their wedding at the Australia Zoo.

