Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Remind the World They’re Adorable BFFS in This Big Little Lies Mini-Reunion

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are two of the most powerful women in Hollywood, dominating the box office time and time again. While that is quite intimidating, underneath it all, they’re just two BFFS with the cutest lunch dates.

On July 13, Witherspoon posted a series of adorable photos of her and her BFF Dern out at lunch, smiling from ear-to-ear. She posted it with the caption, “If you mess with her, you mess with me. It’s a package deal. 💕”

In the photos, we see the besties in matching poses as they smile at lunch, looking so happy and relaxed. We love that for them! And we also love this mini Big Little Lies reunion we’ve been hoping to see again.

Now, Witherspoon and Dern were friends many years before Big Little Lies. Per the NY Times, a mutual friend introduced them at a restaurant in California, and the rest is history. But we can imagine how happy they were to be working on Big Little Lies together for two seasons.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Witherspoon called Dern her “sister.”She said, “You know, you meet people, you’re friends with people, but I say about a few women in my life, they are my sisters. I don’t have a sister, and I found my sister in Laura. No one makes me laugh like Laura. She’s magical.”

Dern also told Vanity Fair of her immense love for her former co-star, saying, “Reese is a miracle.” She said: “She is the gold standard of what it means to be a champion. She has always been a champion of art and other artists, as well as friends and family.”

