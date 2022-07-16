Sofía Vergara Looks Effortlessly Cool in This Sexy & Curvy Throwback Photo From Her Early Modeling Days

Sofía Vergara is unequivocally the Queen of throwback snapshots, dominating Throwback Thursday nearly every week. While we’ve fawned over her empowering and glowing photos, we really love this new one where she rocks a see-through mesh dress.

On July 15, the Queen of throwback photos posted yet again. Vergara posted a revealing snapshot from her early modeling days on her Instagram with the caption, “#tbt Los Angeles🌵.”

In the photos, we see the Modern Family alum wearing a blue yarn dress with a black thong underneath. She’s wearing some 1990s-esque makeup with darkly lined lips and natural eye makeup while she covers her breasts in the photos. The America’s Got Talent judge also gives her best smoldering look as she flashes a teeny bit of side boob for the risque photos.

As always, Vergara looks amazing on her social media, whether it be a recent mirror selfie or a stunning throwback photo like this one.

Now, Vergara got started in modeling quite young: at only 17 years old when she was discovered on a beach in her home country of Columbia. At the time, she was actually studying dentistry when she was discovered, but she decided to start modeling, eventually becoming an actress (and one of the highest-paid ones at that!)

Her rise all started with a Pepsi commercial and the beauty icon has previouslt talked about her groundbreaking rise to superstardom and sex icon status. Vergara told Home Business Magazine: “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. “So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

